Jack Gallagher Arrives for Fastlane (Video), Kurt Angle – Corey Graves Update, Charlotte

  • WWE posted this video of Jack Gallagher arriving for tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Gallagher admits WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is the hardest obstacle he’s had to overcome but he’s feeling optimistic about tonight.

  • As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filmed an interview with Corey Graves this past week, to air on a future episode of “Bring It To The Table” on the WWE Network. That episode will air on Monday, March 13th after RAW.

  • RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on their match at Fastlane tonight:

