Jack Gallagher Arrives for Fastlane (Video), Kurt Angle – Corey Graves Update, Charlotte

- WWE posted this video of Jack Gallagher arriving for tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Gallagher admits WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is the hardest obstacle he’s had to overcome but he’s feeling optimistic about tonight.
EXCLUSIVE: @GentlemanJackG is feeling optimistic heading into his #Cruiserweight Championship match vs. @WWENeville TONIGHT! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/3NiaRW56gY
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2017
- As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filmed an interview with Corey Graves this past week, to air on a future episode of “Bring It To The Table” on the WWE Network. That episode will air on Monday, March 13th after RAW.
RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on their match at Fastlane tonight:
Tonight is bigger than the night I won the title. Tonight I fight to be better than the best. #WWEFastlane https://t.co/RGirF12bOH
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 5, 2017
I'm walking into #Wrestlemania as the 5x Champ #QueenofPPV #FastLane 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/UtZFHZFm28
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 5, 2017
