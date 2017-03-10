Jerry Lawler – WrestleMania 33 News, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Reveal Baby Name, Finn Balor

- In the video below, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella reveal that their baby girl will be named Birdie Joe Danielson. Birdie Joe is due in April.
- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his new “Dinner with The King” podcast that he will be doing commentary for one WrestleMania 33 match next month. Lawler will also be appearing on the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show.
-
Finn Balor is scheduled to return to the ring at tonight WWE live event in Buffalo and Saturday’s WWE live event in Toronto. Triple H will also be working those shows. A six-man match with Balor, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho vs. Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens was scheduled at one point. Balor tweeted the following on his absence this week:
198 days since the injury
197 days since relinquishing the title
196 days since surgery
But who's counting?
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 7, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More