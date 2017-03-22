JR’s Wife Involved In Serious Accident, WWE Bad Blood Returning, DDP Talks Paige Hacker

Share this article:

In the video below, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page talks to TMZ Sports. When asked about what he would like to do to the hacker that leaked Paige’s private photos and videos, Paige said he’d like to “bitch slap him in front of everybody” because Paige is a sweetheart. DDP says he just wants the situation to go away because Paige is a good lady, and amazing at what she does. DDP also comments on women’s wrestling, saying it’s amazing right now. He gives props to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

It was announced at last night’s WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT that WWE will return to their home state of Connecticut on July 9th from the XL Center in Hartford, CT for the Bad Blood pay-per-view. This is a RAW-exclusive event. WWE has not ran a Bad Blood pay-per-view since 2004.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on Twitter yesterday that his wife Jan was hit while riding her Vespa. Ross said she was suffering from multiple skull fractures and was undergoing surgery. He wrote, “My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She’s in surgery now. We need a miracle.”

Ross later told TMZ that Jan was hit while riding to the gym near their home in Oklahoma. JR told the website that Jan was not wearing her helmet and struck her head, causing the multiple skull fractures. She was rushed to the nearby hospital in critical condition. Ross called the situation “touch and go” and said he’s “hanging in there. It could be a tough day.”

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She's in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

