Kevin Owens WWE DVD Trailer, Nikki Bella on Kissing John Cena at SmackDown, RAW Talk

- WWE will be releasing “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” on DVD and Blu-ray this coming July. Below is a trailer for the first Home Video release for the current WWE Universal Champion:
EXCLUSIVE: Get a sneak peek at "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story," coming to DVD this July! @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/DMpvpORx6p
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
- As noted, the next episode of “RAW Talk” will air on the WWE Network this coming Sunday night after the Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air. The episode is currently scheduled to air for 30 minutes.
As noted, the WrestleMania 33 feud with Nikki Bella and John Cena vs. The Miz and Maryse furthered on Tuesday night’s SmackDown. Nikki and Cena will team for the first time next Tuesday night as they take on Carmella and James Ellsworth. Nikki tweeted the following on this week’s segment with Cena, Miz and Maryse:
Finally got to kiss my Prince Charming in a place I've called home for so long ❤ PS you never mess with someone's man! N #SDLive pic.twitter.com/eulyVp17PX
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 1, 2017
