Kurt Angle Talks WWE HOF, WrestleMania 33 Seats Released, Goldberg – Lesnar Video

As you all know, I’m going to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame on Friday. I’m very honored that my career has taken me to incredible heights and that the WWE Universe will be celebrating it with me. It was never my goal to be inducted into the HOF but I’m very proud that I will be included among the greatest names in history.

To be honest, my induction isn’t about me. It’s about the millions of fans I have entertained over the years. It’s about YOU. If it weren’t for all of you, I wouldn’t be celebrating this huge honor on Friday. I want to thank you for supporting me through the years. And when I give my speech on Friday, I want every WWE/Kurt Angle fan to know how grateful I am for this incredible night. YOU are the reason my name will be in the history books for eternity. I’m glad that I was able to entertain you. And whether you loved me or hated me (whether I was a good guy or bad guy) I’m very thankful that I had that connection with you. So thank you!!!!! It’s damn true.