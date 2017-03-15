Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon Meet for the First Time In 11 Years (Video)

Share this article:

0 votes

What was it like for @RealKurtAngle to meet with @VinceMcMahon once again for the first time in 11 years? #BringItToTheTable @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/UU97Afbc6S — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

Corey Graves’ interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle from Monday night’s “Bring It To The Table” episode revealed that a new WWE 24 special on Angle will be airing on the WWE Network in the near future. Video from that special can be seen in the clip above.

WWE cameras were rolling when Angle visited WWE HQ with Triple H to meet Vince McMahon for the first time in 11 years. Angle said:

“I didn’t know what to expect, I thought he’d want to punch me in the face for everything. He was willing to say let’s forgive and forget, and let’s move on. When he saw me he immediately hugged me. It was like that father welcoming that son back and saying, ‘It’s good to have you back home.'”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related