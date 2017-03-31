Site Related Log in Feed this news on your website Register

News Board Options Previous Post No Next Post yet Comment on this Article Return Home Translate









Follow us on Social Media



Polls





Yes

No

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive LIVE COVERAGE FROM THE 2017 WWE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY Share this article: 0 votes The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet pre-show opens with Byron Saxton. We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando. We see various WWE Superstars hanging out on the red carpet, including Mick Foley and Noelle Foley. Saxton is joined by Maria Menounos for her 4th straight Red Carpet pre-show appearance. Saxton sends us to Renee Young on the red carpet. She’s with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Sharmell. They talk about tonight’s ceremony before sending us to Cathy Kelley. She’s with SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She says it’s hard to prepare for Sunday’s title defense because it’s open to women on the roster. She gives props to the division and says there’s no weak link. Bliss says she’s been working on her cardio and won’t be going down without a fight. Cathy confirms that the match has been moved to the main card. Bliss says it’s going to be awesome. We go back to Saxton and Maria. They’re with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Wendy (Fifi The Maid). Flair gives props to tonight’s class and comments on Charlotte getting the job done on Sunday. Renee is with Noelle and Mick. Cesaro and Sheamus interrupt the interview and joke around with Foley. Foley is looking forward to seeing Kurt Angle’s speech, Diamond Dallas Page because he’s been a close friend for 25 years. Foley is also looking forward to Jim Cornette’s appearance. Cathy is with Kelly Kelly next. Her main reason for being here is to see Beth Phoenix. She confirms she filmed a hilarious “Table For 3” with Eve Torres and Maryse this week. Saxton and Maria send us to a break. We come back and Renee is with WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund. Gene is really excited for Rick Rude’s induction tonight. He comments on Rude’s family members being here. Cathy is with Baron Corbin now. He has a lady friend with him. Corbin is confident that he will take the WWE Intercontinental Title from Dean Ambrose on Sunday but he’s going to enjoy the rest of the week for now. Corbin looks at Braun Strowman to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. Saxton and Maria are with WWE Hall of Famer Sting and his wife now. Sting talks about tonight’s ceremony and says Eric Bischoff appearing is interesting. Sting does his signature yell and gets a pop from the crowd. Renee is with Mojo Rawley and he’s wearing a Zubaz suit. This is his first Hall of Fame ceremony and Sunday will be his first WrestleMania. He says he’s been dreaming of this since he was a kid. Cathy is with Nia Jax and her aunt Ata Johnson, The Rock’s mother. Nia says the week has been surreal and amazing. Ata says she misses being around, so she tries to make the event every year. Her son isn’t here but she’s looking forward to seeing Nia and Roman Reigns lay the smack down. Renee is trying to get a word with Austin Aries but he’s tied up. Maria and Saxton are with The Miz and Maryse now. They talk fashion and Sunday’s big match against John Cena and Nikki Bella. Miz says it’s a given that they will make easy work of Cena and Nikki. Maryse chimes in and Miz promises their match will be the one everyone wants to see. Cathy is with Big Show now. He’s hoping to become a two-time Andre Battle Royal winner but he believes there’s a lot of tough competition this year. He knows there will be a target on his back because he’s the 20 year veteran. Show says it’s fantastic that The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express is being honored tonight. He’s also looking forward to Jim Cornette and his friend Diamond Dallas Page. Saxton sends us to another break. We come back and Renee is with Austin Aries and Thea Trinidad. This is his first ceremony as well. He’s just looking forward to taking everything in. He has a game plan for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on Sunday but is sure the nerves will hit when he makes his way out. Thea says she’s excited to see him get the chance and is happy to finally see him where he belongs, doing what he does best. Saxton and Maria are with Eve Torres-Gracie now. Maria and Eve talk about their previous WrestleMania moment together and give each other props. Eve is excited to see Teddy Long get inducted tonight. Renee is with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose now. He’s covered in glitter because he’s had to say hello to all these ladies. Ambrose feels like a real lady killer walking the red carpet tonight. Renee jokes that he’s not supposed to say that to her. Ambrose goes on and she says he’s ridiculous. Ambrose is looking forward to seeing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express get inducted tonight because they wrote the book on tag team wrestling with The Midnight Express. Renee ends up sending Dean off to their seats. Cathy is with Charlotte Flair. She’s excited for the Fatal 4 Way on Sunday and talks about her ties to Orlando. She’s also excited to continue her father’s legacy in Orlando. Saxton and Maria are with Roman Reigns and his wife now. Reigns cuts a promo on how he’s made WWE his yard. He says The Undertaker is a different level but he’s ready for the next level. Reigns says this is who he is and he was born for this business. Renee is with John Cena and Nikki Bella now. Cena says he’s tired and it’s been a long week but as we hear in the background, we have an enthusiastic crowd tonight. Cena praises Kurt Angle and is very excited about inducting him tonight. They are both excited about teaming together on Sunday. Nikki says they will always have that huge moment. Cathy is with Samoa Joe now. Joe says he’s looking to make his own impact at WrestleMania on Sunday. He talks about tonight’s ceremony and mentions having a history with Angle. It means a lot to be here to see Angle be honored. Maria and Saxton send us to another break. We come back to Saxton and Maria with Corey Graves and his wife. Graves is super excited to see Angle’s induction tonight. He grew up in the Pittsburgh area and knew of Angle as a star before his WWE days. We get other appearances by Dana Warrior and her daughters, The Godfather and others. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson acknowledge a loud AJ Styles chant. Saxton and Maria are with AJ and his wife now. AJ mentions “doing a few years” in Orlando and says he has a few fans here. Saxton reminds him he debuted in Orlando with WWE. AJ says he and Shane McMahon are going to tear the house down on Sunday. We take another break and come back to Randy Orton and wife Kim with Renee. Orton also says he and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will tear the house down on Sunday. Orton talks about looking forward to seeing Kurt Angle get inducted because they have history. He also names DDP and looks forward to hearing Jim Cornette with a live mic. We also get appearances by Shane McMahon and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. Renee and Cathy join Saxton and Maria to close the pre-show. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony opens with a video package on tonight’s inductees.

We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando as host WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler makes his way out. Lawler welcomes us and praises the inductees. Lawler sends us to a video package for Diamond Dallas Page. Lawler introduces Eric Bischoff to do the induction and out he comes to a pop. Bischoff goes to speak and a “welcome back” chant starts up. Bischoff talks about the definition of a heart. From the bottom of his heart, he wishes he was out in the crowd watching as Dusty Rhodes did this. Bischoff pays quick tribute to Dusty and continues with the induction. Bischoff talks about how he and Page had some issues while in AWA so Bischoff wasn’t broken-hearted when Page went to WCW. He talks about how Page had success in WCW while AWA was closing down and Bischoff needed a job. Bischoff went in for an interview with WCW and Page was there as the color commentator. Bischoff says Page didn’t bring their baggage to the table, he worked with him and Page is the reason Bischoff got the job. Bischoff goes back to Page being obnoxious and says they had fun. He talks about Page going to the WCW Power Plant to train as an in-ring performer because he knew he had to make himself more valuable. When he wasn’t doing a handful of other duties, he was in the Power Plant training at the age of 35. Bischoff says Page was relentless. Bischoff goes on and brings up Page’s work with Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, who are in the crowd. Bischoff calls on everyone to help him welcome the first inductee into the 2017 Class. Page comes out with his four daughters. He greets Bischoff and says he used to have Diamond Dolls but now he has Diamond Daughters. A “you deserve it” chant starts. Page got emotional early on when talking about Dusty Rhodes. The WWE Network is experiencing some freezing but comes back to Page talking about how his career took off like a rocket when he attacked the nWo, leading to PWI Feud of the Year for his war with Randy Savage. He’s thanked others, including Eric Bischoff, Buddy Lee Parker, Dusty’s wife, Terry Taylor, Jake Roberts, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, but I keep losing the stream. He talks more about Savage and thanks him “wherever you are.” Page also thanks Hulk Hogan, referring to him as The Hulkster. Hogan told Page years before that if he kept doing what he was doing he could make big money with Hogan one day. Years later they did the major WCW angle with Karl Malone. He also thanks is ex-wife Kimberly for always having his back, especially when he was out of his mind. He thanks his wife Brenda and calls her his strength. He talks about how she’s a breast cancer survivor and how they did it the holistic way. She is his super hero and makes him want to be the best possible. Page says he’s constantly evolving. He thanks a ton of current and former WWE Superstars who have used DDP Yoga, especially Chris Jericho. Fans chant for Jericho and Page talks about how it helped Jericho after he blew his back out. He thanks those Superstars for supporting his program. He thanks his family for putting up with his insane schedule. He thanks his friends and all the DDP Yoga people from around the world for believing him. He thanks his crew at the DDP Yoga Performance Center. He thanks Bill Goldberg for their match. Page also thanks his mom, for always letting him believe he could do anything. Page tells another story about how Dusty called him after he won the World Heavyweight Title. Page says his friend Jim Ross has called him one of the most over-achievers ever and he takes that as a compliment. Page says to be an over-achiever, you must have to be an over-believer. He goes on about never giving up on yourself and thanks everyone for helping him live the dream. He raises the Diamond Cutter sign and does a “Bang!” to end it. We come back from a break and the crowd boos as Roman Reigns is shown in his seat. Jerry Lawler is back out to lead us to the video package for The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. We come back and Lawler introduces Jim Cornette to a pop. Cornette says here I go. He’s Jim Cornette with a live mic and the sound guy is on Xanax tonight. He starts talking about Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson and how they came to be when MTV was taking off. Cornette says they were Justin Bieber before Justin Bieber was born. Cornette says he witnessed this – they had more sex on the way to the ring than most people have in a year. Cornette says it wasn’t just the women, young and old admiring them, it was the men because they had guts and wouldn’t give up. He goes on about how the fans would help them. Cornette jokes how he was beat up by their fans more often. He talks about how they would hit the double dropkick, get the big win and jokes that their fans would “toss their babies in the air.” He talks about how they had and needed The Midnight Express. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express were clean cut and a team you could respect but The Midnight Express were dirty rule-breakers. When The Express fought The Express, the matches were magic. Cornette goes on and says he owes them more than he can ever describe. He talks about how they made their WWE debuts and showed another side of the world what rock ‘n’ roll was all about. He says they always delivered and gave the people what they came to see, no matter where they were at. Cornette has heard from more than one WWE Superstar over the years how they were inspired to get into the business after watching Express vs. Express. Cornette talks about how the feud continued into the 2000s. The Express vs. Express rivalry lasted 27 years with the last match in 2011. He talks about how they continue to wrestle and train others these days. Cornette says with 34 years as a team, they should be in the Smithsonian, not the Hall of Fame. It’s because of the passion they have had, they are a national treasure now. He goes on and asks everyone to join in welcoming The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Out comes Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson to a pop. They greet Cornette. Ricky jokes they didn’t know Cornette would come out and say such good things about them. They put Cornette over and says him being here is proof anything can happen in WWE. They talk about how big their families are. Gibson says the WWE Hall of Fame call he got was the best call of his life but right after that he got the call that he had grandkids on the way. Gibson jokes how all of Ricky’s grandkids look like him. Ricky jokes about how their indie rates just went up. Ricky talks about how pro wrestling has evolved into the global sports entertainment empire it is now, which he’s proud to be a part of. No matter what, Ricky stood up for the boys. He talks about how important the talents are and fans boo again when Reigns is shown on the big screen. They talk about their early days. Ricky thanks Bill Dundee and Jim Ross for believing in them. The feed comes back to Ricky giving a shout-out to Ric Flair as the greatest world champion ever. They point out Michael “PS” Hayes as well. Ricky says they wrestled a lot of guys and it’s a great honor to be here tonight but they made history with The Midnight Express. Gibson gives final thanks to family members. Ricky talks about his wife and says he met a woman as crazy as he is, they have 7 kids and grandkids together. Ricky says he and Robert have been through the good and bad, they have shared tragedies of life. Ricky says he has 4 brothers at home but in his heart he has 5. Ricky says Robert is the greatest person he’s met in his life. Ricky gets emotional and thanks Gibson for everything. Ricky gives it up for The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and they get a standing ovation before beginning the celebration together. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Share this article: Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







Polls





Yes

No

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive Follow us on Social Media



Share this post on social media



