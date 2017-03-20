mainpage

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report – 3/20/17 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a look back at last week’s main event segment.

We’re live from Brooklyn with Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Mick Foley. Fans chant for Foley. He reads a prepared statement and says he stands in front of us a humble man, who has been privileged to be our General Manager. He thanks Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for giving him the opportunity of a lifetime, one he put in jeopardy last week when he shoved Mr. Socko into Triple H’s mouth. Foley apologizes for that. Fans boo. Foley doesn’t want his personal issues with Stephanie to distract from the ultimate thrill ride – WrestleMania 33. A “no!” chant breaks out when it appears Foley is about to announce his departure. Foley announces that he’s taking a leave of absence effective immediately. Fans boo. Foley tears up the index cards and gets a pop. He says Triple H handed him the index cards 10 minutes before going live. He’s Mick friggin’ Foley… the mic starts going out and fans boo. Foley rants until the music hits and out comes Stephanie. Stephanie hits the ring and rips into Foley. She says this has always been about Foley being right, not the locker room or the fans. Fans start chanting Foley’s name. Stephanie says he only cares about himself, not what’s best for business. Stephanie says Foley can’t even make the big decisions so she has to do it for him. Stephanie has wanted to say something to Foley for a long time… she has two words for him: you’re fired! Stephanie is in Foley’s face. She tells him to get out of the ring but a “no!” chant starts up. Foley goes to the apron to leave but Sami Zayn’s music hits and out he comes. Sami says what Stephanie is doing to Foley is wrong. Sami says Stephanie has made a lot of wrong decisions but no one has had guts to tell her to her face. Stephanie knocks Sami and tells him to help his broken down mentor to the back so they can move on with the show. CM Punk chants start up now. Foley heads to the back while Sami watches from the apron. Sami says Foley has shown more class and integrity in 9 months as GM than Stephanie has her whole life. Sami says Stephanie should be ashamed of herself. Stephanie mocks Sami and says she wasn’t listening to him. She says Sami is talented but he’s not on the level of someone who can come out and question her, or even speak to her at all. Stephanie tells Sami to go to the back and think about how he’s going to make this up to her. She mocks Sami again as Foley looks on from ringside. Sami looks to leave but he has second thoughts. The smart thing would be for him to go to the back but he’s about doing the right thing, not the smart thing. The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe. Stephanie tells Foley to get out once and for all. She puts Sami in a match with Joe that will begin right now. Foley heads up the ramp while Sami leaps from the ring and takes out Joe on the floor. Sami is fired up as we go to commercial. Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn Back from the break and the match is underway as Joe works Sami over in the corner. Sami fights back but Joe drops him with an elbow. Joe keeps control but Sami comes back again. Joe fights him off and avoids a Blue Thunderbomb. Joe drops a big elbow for a 2 count. Sami with strikes and another comeback attempt but Joe catches him in a powerslam for a 2 count. More back and forth. Sami avoids a Musclebuster in the corner but Joe kicks him in the head, sending Sami to the floor. Joe runs the ropes and nails a dive. Joe talks some trash as we get a replay. Joe keeps control as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Joe keeps control. Joe takes it to the floor and leaves Sami laying as the referee counts. Sami makes it back into the ring right at the 10 count. Sami manages to get a clothesline. He makes a comeback and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Sami runs for a dive to the floor but Joe pulls him out of the ring. Sami ends up sending Joe into the ring post. Sami goes for the big DDT through the corner ropes and he hits it. They come back into the ring but Joe blocks a Helluva Kick and slams Sami to the mat. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch and drops Sami to the mat for the win. Winner: Samoa Joe After the match, we get replays as Joe makes his exit. We get a video to hype Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Also tonight, a special look at Goldberg vs. Lesnar and an injury update on Seth Rollins. We go to commercial. Sami is backstage with Foley. Foley admits what Sami did for him was dumb but he thanks him. Sami can’t believe Foley is leaving RAW. Sami says they need Foley to stand up for them. Foley says he did what he could but it’s up for them to stand up now. They exchange more words before Foley walks off. He stops at Cesaro and Sheamus next. They thank him for giving them a chance. Foley praises them and walks off, stopping to say goodbye to some of the cruiserweights. Foley sees RAW Women’s Champion Bayley next and they share a hug until Triple H appears. Triple H just tells Foley to have a nice day before walking off. Foley leaves the arena. We get a look back at Seth Rollins returning last week and the beatdown from Triple H. We see video of Rollins in Alabama after the attack for rehab as he’s focused on making it to WrestleMania. Dr. Kevin Wilk from Champion Sports Medicine joins the announcers to give an update. He says Rollins re-aggravated the knee injury last week and what saved him from a major problem was the knee brace he was wearing. The doc says Rollins is doing well in rehab, better than he expected. Cole asks if Rollins will be at WrestleMania. The doc says Rollins is doing miraculously well but he never said Rollins would be ready for WrestleMania. The doc says it will take several months before Rollins is able to compete after what happened last week. He says no doctor in the country would clear Rollins but Rollins is determined. He says their fear is that if Rollins does go to WrestleMania, they will see him at their offices the next day. Still to come, Cole will interview Triple H. Charlotte Flair vs. Dana Brooke We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Dana Brooke. We get a replay of Dana Brooke turning on Charlotte last week. The bell rings and they lock up. Dana slams Charlotte on her face. Dana takes it to the corner and unloads with shoulders. Dana keeps control and sends Charlotte to the floor for a breather. Charlotte comes back in with a shoulder to the gut. Dana decks her and sweeps her on the apron. Dana with more offense inside the ring for a 2 count. Dana keeps control and stuns Charlotte. Charlotte turns it around but Dana catches her in the corner. Dana runs the ropes but Charlotte floors her with a big boot for the win. Winner: Charlotte After the match, Charlotte disses Dana and makes her exit. Still to come, The Highlight Reel. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Bayley is sad backstage. Stephanie McMahon asks if she needs a hug. Bayley doesn’t. She talks about Mick Foley and Stephanie’s actions since she came to RAW. Stephanie announces Bayley vs. Nia Jax in a No DQ match for tonight. If Nia wins, she goes to WrestleMania 33 to make the RAW Women’s Title match a Fatal 4 Way. We go to the ring and JoJo makes the introduction as WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho comes out for a special edition of The Highlight Reel. Jericho welcomes us and says tonight’s guest will be the “real” Kevin Owens. Jericho disses Owens and says he doesn’t need Owens to be his best friend because he’s got a lot of friends, right here in Brooklyn tonight. He’s got The Friends of Jericho to cheer him on, maaan. Fans chant Y2J now. Jericho says Owens considers himself to be a prizefighter but that’s not the real Kevin Owens. Jericho shows us a photo of a 16 year old Owens posing in a Y2J t-shirt. Jericho knocks the young Owens and says he didn’t look like a prizefighter, he looked like a Fan of Jericho… he was marking out, maaan. Jericho shows us a Twitter conversation between he and Owens when Owens reached out to him for advice in 2014. Jericho goes on and brings up their match at WrestleMania 33. Jericho says when his music hits and he walks down the aisle, it’s going to transport Owens back to when he was the 16 year old nerd in his basement with the Y2J t-shirt on. Jericho says Owens will then realize what he’s gotten himself into and who he’s facing – his idol. Jericho goes on and calls Owens a stupid idiot, which causes a chant to start up. Jericho goes to add Owens to The List again but Samoa Joe appears on the stage. Jericho turns his attention to Joe, allowing Kevin Owens to attack from behind. Owens unloads on Jericho and beats him around the ring. Owens nails a pop-up powerbomb. A “stupid idiot” chant starts as Owens picks up The List. Owens rips up the papers and lets the pieces fall over Jericho. Owens stands tall and poses over Jericho with the WrestleMania banner in the background as fans boo. Owens heads to the back. Still to come, Triple H will respond to the Rollins injury update. Also, Reigns vs. Strowman in the main event. Cole leads us to another video on Reigns and Braun. Back from the break and we see what just happened to Jericho. TJ Perkins vs. Brian Kendrick We go to the ring and out comes TJ Perkins. Brian Kendrick is out next. They meet in the middle of the ring for a handshake but Kendrick disses Perkins. The bell rings and Perkins goes right to work. Kendrick gets dumped out to the floor. Kendrick avoids the first attempt but Perkins hits a Wrecking Ball dropkick and brings it back into the ring. Perkins goes to the top and nails a crossbody for a 2 count. Perkins goes for the Detonation Kick but it’s blocked. Kendrick almost causes Perkins to knock the referee down. Kendrick takes advantage of the distraction and hits Sliced Bread #2 with a handful of hair for the quick win. Winner: Brian Kendrick After the match, Kendrick speaks from ringside and wonders where Akira Tozawa is. He mentions Tozawa isn’t even in the country tonight. Kendrick produces Tozawa’s passport and says he found it on the locker room floor last week. Kendrick gives Tozawa another lesson, telling him to be careful with things like that. Still to come, a special look at Goldberg vs. Lesnar. Back to commercial. We get more hype for Reigns vs. Strowman tonight and Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Charly Caruso is backstage with Reigns now. He’s confident about going to battle because this is his yard. The announcers lead us to a special look at Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Nia Jax is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Stephanie isn’t happy about Cesaro and Sheamus talking to Foley earlier. She puts them in a Handicap Match against Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight. If they lose, they are off the WrestleMania 33 card. No DQ Match: Nia Jax vs. Bayley We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Bayley for this non-title match. Nia Jax is out next. If she wins, she makes it to WrestleMania 33. Back and forth early on. We see Charlotte Flair watching backstage. Bayley ends up on the floor and Nia follows. Bayley kicks her but Nia headbutts her. Nia brings it back into the ring as we see Sasha Banks backstage watching. We end up taking another commercial with Nia in control and Bayley on the floor. Back from the break and Nia remains in control. They come back into the ring and Bayley looks to make a comeback. Bayley with a knee and a 2 count. Bayley with an elbow and a running clothesline for another 2 count. Bayley continues fighting Nia off but Nia pulls her leg out in the corner. Nia with a Samoan Drop for the win and the WrestleMania spot. Winner: Nia Jax After the match, Nia stands tall and leaves Bayley laying. Saxton leads us to a Women’s History Month video on WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young. Still to come, Triple H responds to the Rollins injury update. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Michael Cole is in the ring. He mentions the update from Dr. Wilk earlier. Cole introduces Triple H and out he comes. Triple H says he’s having a nice day, taking a shot at Mick Foley. He talks about how he’s disappointed in Seth Rollins not being able to make it to WrestleMania. Fans chant for CM Punk but Triple H ignores them. He goes on and says Rollins messed up when he stopped listening to Triple H and started listening to the crowd. He also talks about Foley, blaming everything that’s happened on to him in his career on the fans. Triple H talks about how Rollins had fans hyped up last week when it looked like he was going to go toe-to-toe with The Game but that lasted just a few seconds. He has Cole show us footage of the beatdown to Rollins last week. Cole asks Triple H if he would’ve done anything different in the relationship with Rollins. Triple H gave Rollins the blueprint to success but just like all the millennials in the crowd, he got knocked down and whined, and wouldn’t take the blame. Triple H says he made this all too easy for Rollins, he became Rollins’ crutch on the way to the top but now, for the second year in a row, Rollins won’t be making WrestleMania, and might never come back. Triple H announces that he is officially done with Rollins as of now. He gives a few nosebleed tickets to Cole to give to Rollins so he can attend WrestleMania. Triple H goes to leave the ring but stops and turns around. He takes the tickets back and mentions possibly making it to where he and Rollins can still fight at WrestleMania. Cole mentions Rollins not being cleared. He says they both want to fight each other and the fans want to see it. Triple H says if Rollins shows up next week and signs the document for an unsanctioned fight, he won’t be able to sue Triple H or his wife. He challenges Rollins to come to RAW next week to sign the paperwork to make it Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania. Triple H makes his exit as his music plays. We get more hype for Reigns vs. Strowman. Also still to come, a 4-on-2 Handicap Match with WrestleMania implications. Back to commercial. Handicap Match: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore and Big Cass Back from the break and out comes Cesaro and Sheamus. They will lose their WrestleMania 33 spot if they can’t win this match. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out first for their team. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are out next. Enzo and Cass come out with their usual mic work. Gallows and Anderson attack their partners to start the match. Cesaro and Sheamus take control. Enzo and Cass come back for revenge on Gallows, allowing Cesaro and Sheamus to get the quick win over Anderson. Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus After the match, Enzo and Cass take out the champions and stand tall. We go backstage to The New Day, who will be hosting WrestleMania 33. Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston hype the various WrestleMania matches and comment on being fair hosts because SmackDown will also be there. Austin Aries vs. Tony Nese We go to the ring and out comes Austin Aries. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Aries finishes his entrance as the announcers discuss his WrestleMania 33 title shot. Tony Nese is out next. Nese strikes early and goes to work. Nese with offense until Aries cuts him off. Nese dodges a move in the corner and turns it back around for a 2 count. Nese beats Aries around and keeps control. Aries dumps Nese over the top rope to the floor. Aries runs and nails a dive, taking Nese out on the floor. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Nese has Aries in a Torture Rack in the middle of the ring. Aries with a roll up for a 2 count. Nese floors Aries with an elbow and goes to the floor to show off. Nese goes for a springboard moonsault from the second rope but Aries moves out of the way. Nese goes right back to work but Aries drops him over the top rope with a neckbreaker. Aries comes back in and makes his comeback. Aries with a Facebuster and STO. Aries with the Pendulum elbow. Aries with a rolling senton. Aries goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick. Aries with the running right in the corner and the big discus forearm for the win. Winner: Austin Aries After the match, Aries stands tall as we get replays. The pyro hits and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Aries wonders why Neville is out because they didn’t have an interview scheduled. Neville speaks from the stage and says this isn’t an interview. He could come to the ring and take out Aries right now like he has done the other cruiserweights. Neville goes on about how he will beat Aries at WrestleMania 33. Aries says that was the worst interview segment he’s ever done. He hears the words coming out of Aries’ mouth but what he sees is something different – a man who knows he has to step into the ring with another man that’s above his level. Aries advises Neville to tell everyone who will listen how he’s the King of the Cruiserweights for the next 13 days because when Aries takes the title at WrestleMania, Neville’s whole facade will be over. Still to come, more on Lesnar vs. Goldberg. We get another vignette for Emma’s return, coming soon. Back from the break and we get the second part of the special look at Lesnar vs. Goldberg. Both Superstars will be on next week’s RAW from Philadelphia. Charly is backstage with Braun Strowman. He’s not going out to face Roman Reigns, he’s going to destroy him, and if The Undertaker wants Reigns at WrestleMania, he needs to bring a shovel to scoop Reigns off the mat tonight. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial. They go at it to start. Reigns goes for an early Drive By on the floor but Braun knocks him out of mid-air. Reigns falls on the apron. Braun brings it back into the ring and hits a spinebuster for a 2 count. Braun takes control and works Reigns around the ring. Braun keeps Reigns grounded now. We get dueling chants for Reigns now. Reigns finally looks to make a comeback. He unloads with right hands. Reigns scoops Braun for a Samoan Drop but can’t get him up. Braun floors Reigns with a clothesline. Fans chant “we want Taker” now. Braun with a big shot to the ribs and a running attack in the corner. Braun whips Reigns into the opposite corner but misses a shoulder and hits the ring post. Reigns unloads in the corner. He runs the ropes but Braun grabs his throat. Reigns counters and stuns Braun with a right. Reigns picks Braun up for a Samoan Drop and nails it for a 2 count. Reigns with a Drive By on the floor. Braun stumbles around the ringside area. Reigns walks over but Braun launches him into the steel steps. Braun tosses half of the steps into the ring. Braun brings Reigns back in and follows. Braun picks up the steel steps but Reigns stops him with a Superman punch. Braun goes down to one knee. Reigns goes for another Superman punch but Braun catches him. Reigns counters and Braun runs into a big boot. Reigns finally connects with the Superman punch and Braun goes down. Fans boo as Reigns readies for a spear. The Undertaker’s gong hits and the crowd pops big. The lights go out and the gong hits again. The lights come on and The Deadman is in the ring staring at Reigns. Braun is still down behind Taker in the corner. Taker turns and looks at Braun, then back at Reigns. Fans chant for Taker. Braun comes at Taker but Taker turns around and chokeslams him. Taker turns around to a spear from Reigns as fans boo. Reigns stands tall over Taker as his music hits. We see the WrestleMania 33 banner hanging high as Reigns makes his exit while Taker recovers on the mat. Reigns turns around on the stage and looks back at the ring as Taker sits straight up to a pop. Taker gets to his feet and cuts his own throat for another pop. Reigns stares at Taker as the lights go back down and Taker’s music hits. RAW goes off the air with the two staring each other down. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 