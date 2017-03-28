WWE SmackDown Report – 3/28 Share this article: 0 votes The final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 33 kicks off with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan coming to the ring to a pop.

We’re live from Richmond, Virginia with Tom Phillips, David Otunga and JBL. Mauro Ranallo is off for the third straight week. They did not mention him this time.

Bryan enters the ring for the WrestleMania 33 contract signing between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon but fans chant Bryan’s name. Bryan asks if we’re ready for WrestleMania and a “yes!” chant starts. Bryan introduces Shane and out comes the SmackDown Commissioner. Fans chant for AJ Styles next. Bryan makes the introduction and out comes AJ as Shane looks on. Shane is still sporting a shiner from earlier this month. They take their seats at the table. Shane talks about the vision he and Bryan had for SmackDown when they started leading the brand. He says AJ has been a part of that vision and will still be a part, no matter what happens at WrestleMania. Shane praises AJ’s in-ring skills and says he truly is phenomenal. AJ agrees and says yeah, he is pretty phenomenal. Shane goes on about how AJ got himself to the WWE Title but something was happening to AJ and not in a good way – his ego was getting too big and he became arrogant. Shane says it was AJ’s arrogance that caused him to lose the WWE Title. Shane says AJ’s ego couldn’t handle the fact that he wasn’t scheduled for WrestleMania, so he made his own opportunity at Shane’s expense. Shane says no matter who he’s been in the ring with, he makes the other person reach deep down. Shane says if AJ doesn’t give him his best, he won’t feel real phenomenal when Shane’s hand is raised on Sunday. Shane drops the mic and signs the contract. AJ also signs the contract. AJ asks Shane if he’s ready for this match. It won’t be Hell In a Cell or Falls Count Anywhere. It’s a match where you lose if you’re out of the ring for 10 seconds. No weapons and if you use them you’ll be disqualified. AJ says this is a traditional match and he’s not sure if Shane has ever been in one but when he enters the ring with AJ, he enters the world of AJ Styles. AJ says this is his home and this is what he does. He is untouchable between these ropes. AJ says they will wrestle, throw hands and take it to the air if Shane wants to but AJ will embarrass Shane on every level. AJ goes over some of Shane’s biggest opponents but says he’s never been in the ring with someone like AJ Styles. AJ says he is the all-around best performer to ever step foot in a WWE ring and at WrestleMania, Shane is going to find out how phenomenal AJ really is. AJ signs again or finishes his first signing. They face off and AJ pushes the table out of the way. Bryan gets in between them. Bryan tells them to calm down and wants to seal the deal with a handshake. Fans boo and a “no!” chant starts. Shane offers his hand. AJ refuses and walks out of the ring to more boos. AJ talks some trash as his music hits and he backs up the ramp while Shane approves the contract and looks on. Still to come, Harper vs. Wyatt and the “lost finale” of Total Bellas from The Miz and Maryse. We see Carmella and Becky Lynch walking backstage. We go to commercial. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are on commentary. James Ellsworth is out next with a mic. He yells about how great he is and demands respect as he introduces The Princess of Staten Island. Out comes Carmella. Back and forth to start. Carmella takes control. Mickie and Bliss get into it several minutes into the match at ringside. Their fight makes it into the ring as Mickie mounts Bliss with rights. Carmella and Becky get involved as the referee calls for the bell. Becky suplexes Carmella. Mickie hits a Mick Kick on Bliss. Becky and Mickie face off. Mickie points to the WrestleMania 33 sign as we go to commercial. Mickie James and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella and Alexa Bliss Back from the break and we’ve got a tag match. Mickie goes at it with Bliss for a 2 count. Becky tags in and keeps up the attack on Bliss for another pin attempt. Mickie tags in and goes to the top but Bliss retreats and tags in Carmella. Carmella and Bliss get into it. Mickie comes in and goes to work on Carmella. Mickie ends up kicking Bliss off the apron but Carmella takes advantage and drops Mickie. It comes down to Bliss keeping Mickie in control now. Bliss fights off Mickie until Natalya’s music interrupts and out she comes. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Natalya is on commentary. The finish sees Ellsworth trip Becky, allowing Carmella to get the pin. Winners: Carmella and Alexa Bliss After the match, Natalya hits the ring and attacks Becky. Carmella and Bliss double team Mickie, sending her out of the ring. The music hits and out comes Naomi for her big return. Natalya meets her on the ramp but Naomi nails a big hurricanrana. Naomi hits the ring and unloads on Carmella, then Bliss. Naomi takes the mic and announces that she is ready to go for WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. She officially enters the SmackDown Women’s Title match. Naomi says this Sunday in her hometown, everyone is going to… feel the glow. The crowd finished the sentence with her. Naomi’s music hits and she dances as the others look on. Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone with Brie Bella. He hangs up because her “sister” just walked in but it’s Tyler Breeze dressed as Nikki Bella again. Breezy Bella makes himself available for WrestleMania. Fandango comes in for some bad comedy. Bryan is having a 10-man tag match tonight to determine more Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants. He lets them have the last two spots. Still to come, MizTV. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania Week. We go to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse for another special edition of MizTV. They lead us to the “lost finale” of Total Bellas, which is another parody like last week, poking at John Cena, Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. The parody ended with Nikki proposing to Cena. We go back to the ring and Miz wonders if Cena will accept the proposal. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Miz leads us to the rest of the parody. The fake Cena turns down the fake Nikki because getting married would hurt his brand. Miz and Maryse break from their characters and get serious about WrestleMania. Miz says they’re going to make sure WrestleMania if the curtain call for Nikki and Cena. Miz says they will make Cena and Nikki realize they have nothing left for them after WWE. Miz calls Cena a circus act and says he’s just a big dumb animal wandering the streets without WWE. Miz says Cena is done. Maryse blasts Nikki and Miz says Cena will no longer be able to call himself a man after Sunday. Miz says the whole world will see that Cena’s entire world is bullshit. Maryse and Miz kiss to end the segment. We go back to the ring with Miz and Maryse. The music hits before Miz can speak and out comes John Cena with Nikki Bella. They kiss on the stage before Cena rushes to the ringside area. Nikki joins him and they enter the ring. Miz is shocked it took them this long to interrupt. Cena says he was laughing with everyone else. He says the segment was pretty funny. Cena says Miz nailed it making fun of Cena’s house rules and some of the other stuff. Cena says Miz really nailed home how they’re not married, because they’re… not married. Cena says this was some of the best stuff Miz has done in WWE. But then the jokes ended and Miz started acting like Miz. Cena says they don’t have a problem with the Total Bellas spoof but they do have a problem with Miz and Maryse because they believe the stuff they’re saying. Cena rips on Maryse for thinking Nikki stopped her from coming back. Cena says Maryse did nothing when she was in WWE before and if you don’t believe him, look on the WWE Network and you’ll see nothing for the Best of Maryse. Cena goes on about Miz’s claims of Cena using WWE to get to Hollywood. Cena says he’s more brand-loyal than Vince McMahon. Cena says he’s going to make a movie but he’s coming back. Others have done this, like Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and others, including The Miz. Cena goes on about The Miz and says at least he’s done something, what about Maryse? Cena reminds her that there is a women’s revolution going on right now. Cena says she shows up every week and steals a paycheck. He calls her a waste of space. Cena says the only reason Maryse is back is because Miz begged WWE to re-hire her so he could be on Total Divas. Cena says Miz is using Maryse to get on Total Divas. Cena points out how long they’ve been married with no kids. Cena wonders if Miz is firing blanks. Fans pop. Cena goes on before taking off his shirt for a fight. Cena stands in front of Miz as the man Miz knows will crush him at WrestleMania. Cena says he and Nikki are not in for the fight of their lives, they are going to destroy Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania. Cena says Miz has been in WWE for 10 years but still doesn’t understand you have to walk tough if you’re going to talk tough. Cena calls Miz a “pussy” and goes on about how he and Maryse are cowards. Cena says they aren’t the “It Couple,” they’re the “Shhh… it Couple” now. Cena rallies for a fight and dares Miz to prove him wrong and swing. Cena goes on and says Maryse is frozen in her tracks because she knows Nikki will knock the Botox out of her cheeks. Cena asks the fans if they want to see this. The two couples face off in the middle of the ring. Miz and Maryse back down to leave the ring as fans boo. They head up the ramp but turn back around. Miz looks to enter the ring but Maryse stops him. Miz hesitates but leaves with Maryse as the boos pick back up. Cena makes another joke about firing blanks. Nikki calls them fake ass see-through jealous haters. Nikki says come this Sunday, there’s no more running because they’re coming to kick ass. Nikki drops the mic as Cena’s music hits. They celebrate and pose. Still to come, Wyatt vs. Harper. American Alpha, Heath Slater, Rhyno and Mojo Rawley vs. The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze and Fandango Back from the break and all 10 men are in the ring, including SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. These are participants for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Sunday. The babyfaces take control early on. Jason Jordan and Chad Gable take turns on Ziggler. Ziggler looks to turn it around on Gable but Gable counters. They keep Ziggler down as Rhyno comes in and tosses him around. Rhyno goes for a Gore but Ziggler avoids it and goes to the floor. The heels regroup on the floor as we go to commercial. Back from the break and The Usos have taken control. Fandango comes in and takes Gable to the corner. Jimmy comes back in and keeps Gable on the ropes. Breeze with a cheap shot to Gable. The heels continue to prevent tags by Gable. He finally gets the hot tag to Mojo and in he comes. Mojo unloads on Breeze. Ziggler comes in but Mojo sends him to the floor. Mojo splashes Breeze and drops him on his face for a close 2 count as Uso breaks it up. Jordan gets sent to the floor. Gable sends Uso over the floor. The other Uso superkicks Gable to the floor. Ziggler sends Slater off the apron. Rhyno hits a Gore on Ziggler. The chaos continues until Mojo gets the pin on Breeze. Winners: Heath Slater, Rhyno, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan and Mojo Rawley After the match, the babyfaces celebrate as we see the Andre Battle Royal trophy at ringside. We go backstage to Luke Harper. He cuts a promo on Bray Wyatt and says he has seen the truth, and the truth is Harper doesn’t need Wyatt. Harper is free and if he was Wyatt, he would… run. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers go over the WrestleMania 33 card. Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bray Wyatt for this non-title match. We get a replay of Wyatt’s message to WrestleMania 33 opponent Randy Orton from last week. We go to commercial after Wyatt’s entrance. Back from the break and Wyatt looks on as Luke Harper makes his way out. They go at it and Harper takes control early on. Wyatt drops him coming off the ropes. Harper comes back with a dropkick that sends Wyatt to the floor. Harper follows and beats Wyatt around the ringside area. Harper puts Wyatt against the barrier and charges into it. Harper sends Wyatt over the timekeeper’s barrier and stands on top of the announce table for a pop. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Wyatt is in control of Harper in the ring. Harper counters a move and catches Wyatt in a big sideslam for a 2 count. Wyatt counters and slams Harper with the Uranage before hitting the senton. Wyatt with another splash. Wyatt goes to the corner and turns upside down. Harper grabs Wyatt for Sister Abigail but Wyatt rolls to the floor. Harper follows and sends him into the announce table. Harper runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending Wyatt over the table. Harper brings it back into the ring and nails a senton from the apron. Harper drops Wyatt with a boot for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Harper nails a superkick and a big clothesline for another 2 count. Wyatt ends up staring at Harper and locking eyes, causing Harper to hesitate. Harper goes for the discus clothesline but Wyatt springs into Sister Abigail for the win. Winner: Bray Wyatt After the match, Wyatt takes the title as we get replays. Wyatt sits on his knees in the middle of the ring as his music plays. Wyatt raises the WWE Title until a creepy music hits and Randy Orton appears on the big screen. Orton is at the same place where he burned down Wyatt’s compound a few weeks ago, destroying Sister Abigail. Orton sends a warning to Wyatt and has a crucifix stake to drive into the remains of Sister Abigail. Orton says this will end her and seal Wyatt's fate. Orton says he's coming for Wyatt and the WWE Title at WrestleMania, and nothing will stand in his way. There's an explosion from the crucifix as SmackDown goes off the air.