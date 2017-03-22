Match for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Props for The Miz and Maryse, Triple H on WrestleMania

- The Miz and Maryse received a ton of praise from fans on social media last night for their “Total Bellas” parody that poked fun of John Cena and The Bella Twins. As noted, Miz and Maryse will face Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in less than two weeks. Below is video of the first parody that aired on last night’s SmackDown:
- Luke Harper vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in a non-title match will take place on next week’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of SmackDown.
As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to next week’s RAW to sign a “Hold Harmless Agreement” for their fight at WrestleMania 33. Triple H tweeted the following last night to hype his WrestleMania return:
Creator.
Destroyer.
