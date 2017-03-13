Match and Segment Announced for Next Week’s WWE RAW In Brooklyn

Share this article:

0 votes

Next week’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will feature Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in the main event. The match was made after Braun blindsided Reigns on tonight’s RAW in Detroit.

RAW next week will also feature WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho hosting a special edition of The Highlight Reel. As seen below, Jericho says his guest will be the “real” Kevin Owens. Jericho vs. Owens will take place at WrestleMania 33 and this segment will further that feud.

"On a very special edition of the #HighlightReel, my guest is going to be…the REAL Kevin Owens…" – @IAmJericho on next week's #RAW! pic.twitter.com/eCXMSULfX5 — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related