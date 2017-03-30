Matches and Promo for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter Comments on Garza Jr.

.@GarzaaJr, Your uncle, Hector Garza, was one of my favorites. I'm thrilled you are following in his footsteps at @ImpactWrestling. Good luck in your debut tonight. Tu tío, Héctor Garza, fue uno de mis favoritos. Estoy encantado de que estás siguiendo en sus pasos en Impacto. ¡Buena suerte en tu debut esta noche!

