Matches and Promo for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter Comments on Garza Jr.

- Tonight’s Impact will feature The Decay vs. LAX vs. Reno Scum vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. for the vacant TNA Tag Team Titles. Impact will also feature a “Knockouts Burial Celebration” with TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Cody Rhodes vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose, an appearance by Ethan Carter III and more.
Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted the following on Garza Jr. making his Impact Wrestling debut tonight:
.@GarzaaJr, Your uncle, Hector Garza, was one of my favorites. I’m thrilled you are following in his footsteps at @ImpactWrestling. Good luck in your debut tonight.
Tu tío, Héctor Garza, fue uno de mis favoritos. Estoy encantado de que estás siguiendo en sus pasos en Impacto. ¡Buena suerte en tu debut esta noche!
