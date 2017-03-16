Montez Ford WWE Performance Center Video, 3:16 Day, Fans on Brock Lesnar Matches

Share this article:

– Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford doing a 64-inch hurdle at the WWE Performance Center:

– As noted, Brock Lesnar wrestled Kevin Owens for the first time ever at Sunday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden, defeating him in under 5 minutes. WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar they would like to see Lesnar face for the first time at a non-televised live event – Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Finn Bálor, Big Cass, Cesaro or WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. As of this writing, 50% went with Strowman while 23% voted for Joe, 12% for Styles, 5% for Balor, 5% for Cesaro and 5% for Cass. Neville, Corbin and Sami have 0% as of this writing.

– To celebrate “3:16 Day” WWE Shop has re-released the red skull t-shirt for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, as seen below. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

