After much anticipation, will it, won’t it – WOS Wrestling is returning to ITV!

It’s been a while since I have blogged (before Christmas, I believe), so here goes nothing……..

For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Oliver Newman. I have been a Fan of professional wrestling for 25+ years and a Writer for 12+ years. This past August, to mark my 25th Anniversary as a Fan (WWE Summerslam – 26th August 1991) I released my own book. It is called A Fan’s Perspective: One Man’s Exploration of British Wrestling available on Amazon (Paperback & Kindle) – Worldwide, NOW!

For those of you who do know me, welcome back!

Today’s blog covers the last week in professional wrestling (Monday 20th March – Monday 27th March 2017), lets get to it:



RAW – Amazing intensity by Mick Foley! Really good opening match between Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe. Superb Highlight Reel with good getting behind the story of Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens. I’m still not sure why Goldberg is facing Lesnar – he beat him in 96 Seconds at Survivor Series and eliminated him from the Royal Rumble, what does he have to prove? HHH was on form tonight – heck of an interview/promo by him. Big Cass’s bald references towards WWE RAW Tag Team Champions – Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) were really funny.

Austin Aries vs. Neville could be a Wrestlemania show stealer along with Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens on the RAW side of things. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman was a good main event, just when it looked like WWE would right the wrong from Fast Lane – it didn’t happen. Strowman was choke slammed and Taker was Speared – WHY!? Much better show than last weeks highlighted by Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe, Highlight Reel and HHH’s Interview/Promo.

SDLive – Absolutely outstanding WWE SD Live Tag Team Titles match – The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) vs. American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) (c) – should of graced Wrestlemania. Total Bellas Bull**** was hilarious! Really good match between Randy Orton and Baron Corbin, Creepy Bray Wyatt > All. Tyler Breeze as Breezy Bella – laugh out loud funny! Good chaos in SD Live Women’s Division, good build-up between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon but I would have had Styles walk to the entrance and then walk out of the door (build anticipation).

What Culture Pro Wrestling (Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 – English Qualifier) – Yes to cocky/arrogant Will Ospreay. Go out of your way to watch Zack Sabre Jr vs. Marty Scurll – a true British Wrestling clinic, watch this now! Fun ROH World Title match – El Ligero vs. ‘Almighty’ Christopher Daniels (c), Drew Galloway vs. King Ricochet was absolutely outstanding, so much so the WCPW fans gave them a standing ovation. I like the idea of The Prestige (Joe Hendry/Joe Coffey/Travis Banks/BT Gunn) four really talented guys.

It was funny seeing Gabriel Kidd trying to be ‘in’ with the Bullet Club (Adam Cole/Nick & Matt Jackson), good main event, not a huge fan of Superkick Party mind. No bad matches, but these are my personal highlights from the show. You can watch the full show (like I did) by clicking this link – enjoy!

205 Live – TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese was what I expected it to be a really good opening match. Brian Kendrick/Akira Tozawa is still one of the best feuds in the entire company. Mustafa Ali vs. Neville was an awesome main event, highlighted by a Springboard Spanish Fly and a Top Rope German Suplex (respectively). Top notch show!

Talking Smack – Dean Ambrose – Has some strong words for Baron Corbin. The Usos (Jimmy/Jey) – Hall pass explanation was hilarious! Bullet Club mention. Rapper Bryan was outstanding. #UsosWrestlemania – a Rematch with American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) at Wrestlemania would be great! Nikki Bella/John Cena – Imitation is the highest form of flattery, followed up by a good promo by John Cena.

WOSWrestling – An announcement was made on Friday, followed by a Press Conference yesterday (Monday 27th March 2017) saying that World Of Sport Wrestling which debuted on New Years Eve (2016) would be returning to ITV for a 10 part series in 2017. A new series of Tapings will take place Thursday 25th and Friday 26th May at Preston Guild Hall (Doors 7pm/Bell Time 7:30pm) – tickets go on sale at 9am Friday 7th April 2017 on Gigsandtours.com, Ticketmaster.co.uk and prestonguildhall.co.uk – exciting news for all involved.

Thoughts on WOSWrestling/Impact Wrestling partnership – I’m happy about it, the original World Of Sport had links to different promotions and different countries so this is no different. With Impact Wrestling linking with Pro Wrestling Noah (Japan), AAA (Mexico) and now WOSWrestling (UK), the future is bright, as long as British Wrestling is the focus of WOSWrestling I have no problem with Imports being on the show.

NXT – Sensational opening match between Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Oney Lorcan, awesome promo by #DIY, good hype video for debuting Aleister Black (FKA – Tommy End), The Revival had a good promo of their own, really good hype video for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode (c) for NXT Title (Match 2). Kassius Ohno vs. Elias Samson – Loser Leaves NXT (coming up on this weeks show), just as I was getting into Samson. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas will be Aleister Black’s debut opponent at #NXTOrlando.

Super Main Event (Fight!) between Sanity (Eric Young/Killian Dain/Alexander Wolfe/Nikki Cross) and Tye Dillinger/Roderick Strong/No Way Jose, Cross to be finally neutralized by Mystery Woman (debuting Heidi Lovelace). Good episode highlighted by Sensational opening match, #DIY promo, Roode/Nakamura 2 video package and Heidi Lovelace’s debut.

A Fan’s Perspective – The Podcast British Wrestling Icon ‘The Phoenix’ Jody Fleisch and I talk all things Professional Wrestling (FWA, ICW, Eddie Guerrero, TWC, ECW, CZW Best Of The Best 2) and much more………

In Part One (above) – British Wrestling Icon ‘The Phoenix’ Jody Fleisch and I have a chat about FWA Revival, biggest European Wrestling show in 34 Years – Insane Championship Wrestling (Fear & Loathing 9) at The Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland. Influence of British Wrestling on the world of Professional Wrestling, Fellow British Wrestling Icons ‘Wonderkid’ Jonny Storm and Doug Williams, ‘Latino Heat’ Eddie Guerrero, Being King Of England – Winner, The Wrestling Channel, British Wrestling being a Family, Being a huge ECW Fan – Philadelphia’s influence on today’s Professional Wrestling, CZW Best Of The Best 2 and more……..

&

In Part Two (above) – British Wrestling Icon ‘The Phoenix’ Jody Fleisch and I have a chat about The origins of Jody Flash. 2002 Ring Of Honor talent, ROH Road To The Title 2002, Guardrail Destructor?, Amazing Red, Paul London, ECW’s Influence on the Business, Tape Traders, Wrestling Fandem, The Wrestling Channel, World Of Sport Wrestling on ITV, why he became a professional wrestler and more……..

Future – I’m bringing the website (a-fans-perspective.16mb.com) back because of the blog but at the same time I want to make the site a collaborative effort. I’m opening it up to anything (not just wrestling related) that people are fans of, I think the possibilities are endless. If you are interested in writing for the website, contact me via the methods below, thank you.

Match Of The Week

What Culture Pro Wrestling (Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17)



Non-Title

King Ricochet vs. WCPW Champion Drew Galloway (c)

I hope you have enjoyed reading my Blog – Favourite/Like/Re-Tweet/Share if you do, thanks!

With that it is time to sign off from today’s blog, be sure to check back next week for my newest blog, thank you for reading and for all your support over the years!

Oliver Newman

