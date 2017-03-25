Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Share this article:

F4Wonline.com reports that 2017 WWE Hall of Fame t-shirts have been printed that reveal the following stars will be inducted into the Legacy Wing this year:

Haystacks Calhoun

Dr. Jerry Graham

Rikidozan

Judy Grable

Toots Mondt

Farmer Burns

Luther Lindsay

June Byers

