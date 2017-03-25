Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

F4Wonline.com reports that 2017 WWE Hall of Fame t-shirts have been printed that reveal the following stars will be inducted into the Legacy Wing this year:

  • Haystacks Calhoun
  • Dr. Jerry Graham
  • Rikidozan
  • Judy Grable
  • Toots Mondt
  • Farmer Burns
  • Luther Lindsay
  • June Byers

