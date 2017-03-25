Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

F4Wonline.com reports that 2017 WWE Hall of Fame t-shirts have been printed that reveal the following stars will be inducted into the Legacy Wing this year:
- Haystacks Calhoun
- Dr. Jerry Graham
- Rikidozan
- Judy Grable
- Toots Mondt
- Farmer Burns
- Luther Lindsay
- June Byers
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More