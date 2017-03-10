New Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Crowned After Big Debut (Videos)

Share this article:

Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) is your new Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Bobby Lashley on this week’s Impact episode.

This was Patron’s debut match and obviously his first title run with TNA. Lashley won the title back on the January 26th episode.

Below are videos of Patron’s debut and the match with Lashley:

