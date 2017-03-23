New Match Announced for WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando”

Share this article:

Aleister Black (Tommy End) will make his WWE NXT TV debut at “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend. He will face Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Below is the updated Takeover card coming out of this week’s NXT episode:

NXT Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

