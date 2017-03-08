New Matches Confirmed for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card

Share this article:

Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on last night’s SmackDown. Orton will get his shot at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.

The fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is now confirmed for WrestleMania 33 as Mojo Rawley announced on SmackDown that he is in the match. It was later announced on Talking Smack that Apollo Crews is in the match.

It was also announced on SmackDown that Alexa Bliss will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against every available woman on the SmackDown roster, which appears to be Mickie James, Natalya, Carmella and Becky Lynch. Eva Marie is also on the SmackDown roster but she’s been away for several months. No word yet on what kind of match Bliss will defend in but we’ll keep you updated on any announcements.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card coming out of SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBA

