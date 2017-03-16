New Promo for Aleister Black’s Debut, Matches for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Fans on This Week

Share this article:

0 votes

– Below is the latest vignette for Aleister Black’s WWE NXT TV debut. The former Tommy End is expected to debut at or after NXT “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

– Matches announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode include Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and six-man action with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY taking on Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong.

– As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s NXT episode a thumbs up with over 1100 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related