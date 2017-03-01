New WWE Book of Rules Out, WWE Hall of Fame Network Collection, RAW Top 10

Share this article:

0 votes

Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE RAW in Green Bay:

The WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Collection on the WWE Network will be updated this Friday at 10am EST with new episodes on Beth Phoenix. The Collection currently features Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express.

WWE Publishing officially released “The WWE Book of Rules (& How To Break Them)” this week. The book features a foreword by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. The book can be ordered from Amazon for just $14.10 at this link.

Below is the synopsis:

“Do you know the difference between a Hollywood Backlot Brawl and a Brooklyn Street Fight? What happens at the end of an Iron Man match if there’s no clear victor? Which move is off-limits inside a WWE ring? With The Official WWE Book of Rules, you’ll no longer need to ask. This complete guide to every single style of WWE match-stipulation or otherwise, lays out all of WWE’s rules (many published for the first time) and also calls out Superstars who have no problem breaking them. With insight and commentary from WWE’s brightest Superstars as well as veteran referees, it’s the ultimate companion to anyone who believes rules were made to be broken.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related