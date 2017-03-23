News and Opening Video for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode, Bobby Lashley – Around The Ring

Share this article:

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature the reveal of “she”, Moose defending the Impact Grand Title, Alberto El Patron and more. Below is the opening video for tonight and above is a preview.

Below is the latest episode of “Around The Ring” with Josh Mathews talking to World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley:

