News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Final Shows Before WrestleMania, Contract Signing, More

The final WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes before WrestleMania 33 will take place tonight from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA.

Confirmed for SmackDown is Luke Harper vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in a non-title match while 205 Live will feature Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa. SmackDown will also see a contract signing with Shane McMahon and AJ Styles, plus more “lost Total Bellas footage” from The Miz and Maryse.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official SmackDown preview:

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will battle former follower Luke Harper tonight

WrestleMania Contract Signing for AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon tonight

“Miz TV” to present the finale of the “lost” Total Bellas footage

Who will step-up en route to the SmackDown Women’s Title free-for-all at The Show of Shows?

