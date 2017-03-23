Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode, New Aleister Black Promo, Fans on NXT, Zack Ryder – YouTube

Share this article:

As noted, WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” will see the TV debut of Aleister Black (Tommy End) as he takes on Andrade “Cien” Almas. Below is the latest vignette for Black’s arrival:

A Triple Threat with Dash Wilder vs. Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Akam has been announced for next Wednesday’s episode. The Authors of Pain will defend their titles in an Elimination Match against The Revival and DIY at “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

As seen below, 64% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s NXT episode a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2017

We noted before how Zack Ryder, who is currently out of action with a knee injury, was launching a new YouTube series on WWE’s channel soon. “Z! True Comeback Story” will be a follow-up to his popular “Z! True Long Island Story” from a few years back. As seen below, it appears Ryder’s unboxing videos for WWE will also become a regular thing:

Filming some episodes of my OTHER new YouTube show…@WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder! pic.twitter.com/tYY4HaihUB — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) March 22, 2017

