Paige Comments on Having Private Photos & Videos Leaked, Getting Married to Alberto El Patron, More

As noted, Paige and Alberto El Patron will be getting married this Wednesday. Paige has been fairly quiet since her private photos and videos were leaked earlier this month but she took to Twitter today with the following statement:

I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago. It was my mistake and I’ll always take responsibility. Butt he one thing that was the hardest was thinking “my husband is gonna leave me” “my family will disown me” but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am. They know I’m not a bad person and they held my hands through hell. Because as my husband says “you may feel like the devil is throwing you into a storm, but just remember, you are the storm”. And he’s right. But we are human. Unfortunately people don’t see it that way when they are behind a keyboard. They don’t think that we have feelings or that we don’t suffer.

Not only was I a victim of viral humiliation but a victim of cyber bullying. I had days were I wanted to physically harm myself. Not only for what millions was telling me but because my family and my husband were suffering the same fate from the internet because of my mistake. It made me and Alberto wonder how people who aren’t as mentally strong as us can handle this? How many people have to suffer because of the internet and the cowards behind the keyboard. Or how many men and women have fell into the same trap as me and made those mistakes?

That’s why we are taking this massive negative and making some kind of positive. We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, with the lack of a better term. Bring awareness. Bring help to those who don’t have the tools or the mental strength to do this themselves. To show men and women alike to always think about their future before they do something that may cause a butterfly effect later on in life. Now I know through all of this is.. No one will make me feel bad about my mistakes, I already know what they are and I already feel bad. But Alberto and I together can also make a change. My mistake could help people’s future. Think. Before you act.

Anyways. Onwards and upwards. Only happiness. No longer talking about anything. Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I’m getting married? How can I not be happy!!!!