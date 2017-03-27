Photos and Video from WrestleMania 33 Set Construction, Rumor on What’s Being Built

Share this article:

It looks like WWE is going big for the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” of the year as rumors from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando indicate that the company is building a roller coaster to be a part of the set. WWE has used a roller coaster in the promotional material for this year’s WrestleMania with the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” theme.

Roller coaster or not, it appears the stage for WrestleMania 33 will be one of WWE’s biggest yet as it reportedly covers one entire side of the stadium.

Below are some photos and videos from fans in the Orlando area:

Here is another photo of the wrestlemania stage being built, it looks absolutely massive #WWE #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/TEjLEZO0TN — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 25, 2017

I got so many goosebumps today while watching the #WrestleMania stage being constructed. Just ONE more week! pic.twitter.com/0Z21vpeIbm — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017

WrestleMania 33 Stage 😍😭 I can't wait 😊 #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/s7ibgTJ39T — Marven | 7 Days (@wwemarven) March 26, 2017

Here is an overhead look at the wrestlemania stage under construction looks like the ramp will be coming down from the top of the stage #WWE pic.twitter.com/gu8YCsqqq6 — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 26, 2017

@JDfromNY206 Looks as if WWE has taken the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" slogan for Wrestlemania 33 literally and are constructing a roller coaster pic.twitter.com/70o4ADRJ1O — JONNY MARKO007 (@JONNYMAR0071019) March 27, 2017

