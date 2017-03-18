Private Photos and Videos of Paige Leak Online, Comments from Paige and Her Mother

Share this article:

0 votes

Paige was apparently the victim of a hack on Friday as several private nude photos and videos of the WWE Superstar were leaked online.

The Paige leaks come after photos of several female celebrities, including actress Emma Watson, were stolen and leaked online this past week. There’s no word on if the Paige leaks are a part of the same hack, or if they were stolen from a device that belonged to Paige or any of the other people in the videos.

Since the leak, Paige took to Twitter and wrote the following. She also re-tweeted a supportive graphic from her brother Roy Knight and posted a link to the song “Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Paige’s mother Saraya Knight also took to Twitter and commented on the leak. She wrote:

People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 17, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related