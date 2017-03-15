Props for SmackDown Promo, Fans on AJ Styles, Brie Bella Maternity Shoot Video, WWE Reads

Share this article:

0 votes

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from Brie Bella’s recent maternity shoot. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.

– While SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on SmackDown that he will be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, WWE is still going with the storyline of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan firing AJ earlier in the night. They have a new poll asking fans if AJ deserved to be fired by Bryan. As of this writing, 52% voted, “No, all is fair in the land of opportunity that is SmackDown.” The rest voted, “Yes, AJ Styles’ attack on Shane McMahon was heinous and the penalty had to be steep.”

– Maryse is receiving props from fans on social media for her MizTV promo on Nikki Bella during last night’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, Maryse and The Miz vs. Nikki and John Cena is now official for WrestleMania 33. She also received these props from Dolph Ziggler:

Not only is @mikethemiz the 2nd best wrestler in his marriage,

he's now the 2nd best talker. Wow @MaryseMizanin #SDLive — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) March 15, 2017

– WWE Coach Matt Bloom appeared with Darren Young, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daria Berenato, Mandy Rose and Babatunde Aiyegbusi for a WWE Reads event at Audubon Park Elementary School in Orlando on Tuesday. Below is a photo of the group:

On the Road to #WrestleMania, @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars stop by Audubon Park Elementary to donate books. #WrestleMania #WWEReads A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related