Ric Flair Statue Revealed at WrestleMania 33 Axxess (Photo, Video)

Share this article:

0 votes

Triple H, Sting, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and others were on hand at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Thursday night in Orlando to reveal a new statue for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair’s family, including Charlotte Flair, were also in attendance. Video and a photo can be seen at the end of this post.

WWE announced the following on the reveal:

Ric Flair statue revealed at WrestleMania Axxess ORLANDO — “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will stand immortal for all time. At WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday night, a life-sized statue of the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun was revealed in front of hundreds of members of the WWE Universe and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer himself. The presentation puts the 16-time World Champion in an exclusive club of legendary competitors who have been immortalized in bronze by New York City-based sculptor Karen Atta, who has also constructed statues of Andre The Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior.

@tripleh @stephaniemcmahon and #WWE Legends unveil the @ricflairnatureboy statue at #WrestleMania #Axxess! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related