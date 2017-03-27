Sami Zayn Says WrestleMania Came This Weekend, Noelle Foley on YouTube, Bring It To The Table

Sami Zayn won the main event of Friday’s WWE live event in Montreal – a Montreal Street Fight over fellow Québécois Kevin Owens. After the match, Sami cut a promo and put Owens over, giving him props for representing the company from Quebec during his WWE Universal Title run. Sami also thanked the crowd and closed the promo by saying he’s not sure what will happen at WrestleMania 33 but tonight was his WrestleMania. Sami said the same thing on Twitter after the show, seen below. Also below is a tweet from Finn Balor with praise for the match: