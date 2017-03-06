Samoa Joe to Reveal WrestleMania 33 Plans Soon, Seth Rollins Segment Set for RAW

Share this article:

0 votes

Samoa Joe appeared in the Social Media Lounge with Charly Caruso on Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show and announced that his plans for WrestleMania 33 will be revealed soon enough. Joe said regardless of what he does at WrestleMania, it will be “felt full force and without reproach.”

It was announced on the Fastlane pre-show that an exclusive look at Seth Rollins’ rehab will air on tonight’s RAW episode. Rollins declared last week that he would be at WrestleMania and we’ve noted how officials are still planning on Rollins vs. Triple H.

TOMORROW NIGHT: We'll take an EXCLUSIVE look on #RAW at @WWERollins' rehab as he tries to make it to @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/cXY4HAIwDQ — WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related