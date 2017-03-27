Several Changes to WrestleMania 33, Updated Card for Sunday’s Pay-Per-View

Share this article:

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins in a Non-Sanctioned Match is now official for Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

We also have new confirmed participants for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and Braun Strowman.

It was also announced on tonight’s RAW that Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will take place on the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card for Sunday’s “Ultimate Thrill Ride” at Camping World Stadium in Orlando:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

