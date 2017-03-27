Several Changes to WrestleMania 33, Updated Card for Sunday’s Pay-Per-View

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins in a Non-Sanctioned Match is now official for Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.
We also have new confirmed participants for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and Braun Strowman.
It was also announced on tonight’s RAW that Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will take place on the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card for Sunday’s “Ultimate Thrill Ride” at Camping World Stadium in Orlando:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
