Several New Matches Confirmed for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw two new WrestleMania 33 matches confirmed – John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse, plus AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon.
Tonight’s 205 Live saw Austin Aries win the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match over TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. That match will also take place at WrestleMania 33.
Below is the current card coming out of tonight’s shows:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
