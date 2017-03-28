Sheamus Busted Open at Last Night’s WWE RAW (Photos and Video)

Share this article:

As seen above, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee with Enzo Amore, Big Cass and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson last night on RAW.

The injury came when Cass pushed a ladder into Sheamus after Cesaro sent Sheamus into Cass. This is why Sheamus was not shown at the end of the segment when the champions stood tall.

Below are some graphic photos from The Celtic Warrior:

The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood… we'll fight on brother… and take the glory. #RAW pic.twitter.com/E5OHun9IJN — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

Walking under a ladder is bad luck. Turns out, running into one aint so lucky either… 16 stitches & my own personal logo for #Mania. pic.twitter.com/HSDFIqDabi — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

