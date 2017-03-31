Shelton Benjamin Injury Update, Mojo Rawley Trains for WM, Celebs on Lesnar – Goldberg

MARIA MENOUNOS: I love the run Goldberg is on, but how many times can the world’s greatest fighter be stopped? Brock is a monster and wrecking machine. I can’t see Goldberg foiling him a third time. Winner: Brock Lesnar

GABRIEL IGLESIAS: Brock will win and end Goldberg’s career. Brock has taken too much to lose again at WrestleMania. Winner: Brock Lesnar

PETER ROSENBERG: Brock, Brock, Brock. I am not saying Goldberg can’t win. Obviously, he has shown quite the opposite. That said, yet another Goldberg win would be downright shocking. Winner: Brock Lesnar