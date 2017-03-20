SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for This Week’s Show

Share this article:

WWE announced today that SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will defend their titles against The Usos on this week’s SmackDown.

The Usos and Chad Gable tweeted the following on the match:

Outwill. Outperform. Outshine. That's exactly what we'll do to @WWEUsos on #SDLive. The championships are staying where they belong. pic.twitter.com/Jj73yadCzf — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 20, 2017

