SmackDown Women’s Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?

It appears the Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania 33 with SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Naomi, Natalya, Carmella, Mickie James and Becky Lynch has been moved from the Kickoff pre-show to the main card.

The match is still listed on WWE’s website but no longer has the pre-show header that it had before. The pre-show still has the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville scheduled.

Becky Lynch tweeted the following on Thursday, possibly confirming the change:

You spoke up. You're awesome. Thank you . #WrestleMania — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2017

