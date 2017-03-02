Spoilers: Former WWE Star Debuts In TNA, Current WWE Star Backstage

Share this article:

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, using his Alberto El Patron name, made his TNA debut at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando. We will have full spoilers from the tapings soon.

For those wondering, we can confirm that Del Rio’s girlfriend and current WWE Superstar Paige is backstage at Impact.

TNA’s Ed Nordholm tweeted this photo of Alberto in the ring with Jeff Jarrett:

