Spoilers: Partial TNA Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 3/16 and 3/23

Share this article:

0 votes

Thanks to Tara for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from Thursday’s tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 16th and March 23rd.

March 16th Episode:

Eli Drake vs. Moose never happens as Cody Rhodes attacks Moose and lays him out backstage

March 23rd Episode:

Moose retained the Impact Grand Title over Cody Rhodes via split decision

Xplosion Tapings:

Trevor Lee defeated Caleb Konley, Marshe Rockett, Idris Abraham, DJZ and Andrew Everett in a match for Xplosion

Angelina Love defeated Angel Rose in a match for Xplosion

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related