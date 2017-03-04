Spoilers: TNA Impact Wrestling Tapings for 3/16/17 and 3/23/17

Share this article:

0 votes

Thanks to Lyne and Adam K. (Cruiseliner) for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from Friday’s tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 16th and March 23rd.

The World Heavyweight Title is now vacant as Alberto El Patron gave it up

ODB defeated Rebel. They both engaged in a kissfest with Earl Hebner

Backstage, Impact officials take the World Heavyweight Title from Alberto and give it back to Bobby Lashley due to the controversial ending to their match

Alberto comes to the ring and says he loves this place because he can by Patron. He says this is his house. Impact allows him to do or say whatever he wants without any of the political BS. He calls Lashley to the ring but Ethan Carter III comes instead. EC3 says Alberto needs to earn the top spot. EC3 challenges him to a top contender’s match. Alberto refuses and says he’s here to fight the big dog, not the bitch. A fight breaks out and Alberto accepts

X Division Champion Trevor Lee retains over Braxton Sutter, Andrew Everett and Suicide

Sienna comes out to address Allie, who was out with Sutter. She threatens them and says Romeo & Juliet always meet their demise

Bruce Prichard comes out and announces that we will crown new Tag Team Champions in two weeks via 4-team tournament. The Decay come out to interrupt and demand the titles. Reno Scum interrupts them. Out next is Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. They’re all interrupted by the returning LAX, made up of Konnan, Homicide, Angel Rose and 2 guys from ROH

Davey Richards defeated Suicide. Angelina Love was with Davey

Garza Jr., Laredo Kid and Mahabali Shera defeated Fallah Bahh, Bokara and Envious Abraham. JB announced this as an international six-man tag match

Reno Scum defeated The Decay when Rosemary accidentally sprayed mist at Crazzy Steve

LAX defeated The DCC. There were problems between the DCC members

Karen Jarrett came out for a promo. She said the past several years have been difficult but now it’s all about changes. She can feel energy backstage and among the production crew. The audience chants for Josh Mathews to be fired. Ethan Carter III interrupts and says he’s here to make Impact great but not for the Jarretts. Karen kisses up to him. Mathews interrupts and goes on a rant, saying the fans were too cheap to buy a ticket to NXT. He belittles Karen and all her changes. Mathews claims he’s one of the best things going in Impact. Karen slaps him down

TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary defeated Santana

Alberto El Patron defeated EC3 to become the new #1 contender. Patron won by submission

Xplosion and One Night Only tapings:

Angelina Love defeated MJ in a match for Xplosion

World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Jake Holmes in a match for Xplosion

Lauren Van Ness defeated Rachael Ellering in a match for a future One Night Only pay-per-view

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related