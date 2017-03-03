Spoilers: TNA Impact Wrestling Tapings for 3/9/17

Share this article:

Thanks to Tara for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from Thursday’s tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 9th.

The show starts with Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards brawling out into the arena. They’re broken up

Jeremy Borash comes out and says there will be changes to the commentary team. He’ll be joining The Pope and Josh Mathews but there will be more changes

Reno Scum defeated Kingston and Bram

Braxton Sutter defeated Caleb Konley, DJZ and Marshe Rockett. Laurel Van Ness came out after the match and stared at Allie, who was with Sutter

Brandi Rhodes vs. KC Quinn (Brandi Lauren) never happened because Cody Rhodes announced that he won’t allow Impact to pimp the Rhodes name out. Cody pays KC some cash and says it’s more than she would have received from TNA. The Rhodes leave and out comes Rosemary to attack KC

Bruce Prichard comes out and cuts a heel promo. He says TNA is dead – there are new owners and new management. Prichard introduces World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley and praises him. They’re interrupted by Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio). Patron wants the title but Ethan Carter III interrupts and says that’s not happening, Alberto needs to earn his shot. The segment ends with Lashley vs. Patron being made official

Dutch Mantell, the former Zeb Colter of WWE, comes out for his Impact debut. Dutch talks about the last time he was at TNA and says guys like AJ Styles, Kevin Nash, Samoa Joe, Sting and Bobby Roode left because there was no leadership and no direction. That’s all going to change now

Cody Rhodes comes out to call Moose to the ring. JB says Moose is in Japan. Cody tosses the GFW NEX*GEN Title into the ring and takes a seat

Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. defeated Tyrus and Eli Drake

Sienna defeated Rachael Ellering

Alberto El Patron defeated Lashley to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The finish saw two referee bumps and a false finish. Ethan Carter III watched the match from the stage

