Tapout Shoot at the WWE Performance Center (Photos), DDP Talks New Shirt, Rick Rude

As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is releasing new “Own Your Life” t-shirts to celebrate his induction. Proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Disabled American Veterans organization. In the video below, DDP shows off the t-shirt and talks about why he’s supporting DAV.

The WWE Network Collection on 2017 WWE Hall of Famers will be updated this Friday at 10am EST with Rick Rude content. The Collection currently features Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

WWE Superstars were filming for a new Tapout collection at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss posted these photos from the shoot:

