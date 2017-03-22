Triple H Talks WrestleMania (Video), Shane McMahon on TV Tonight, Post-205 Live News

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is video of Triple H’s appearance on ESPN First Take yesterday. He plugs WrestleMania 33 Week and says they hope to have 80,000 fans at the Citrus Bowl for the big event on April 2nd. Regarding the match with Seth Rollins, Triple H says he’s a businessman but he’s also a 14-time world champion and when he peels the suit off it’s time to go. The Game says if these younger WWE talents think they can beat the older guys down, they have another thing coming.

Triple H also talks about the WWE Performance Center, the company signing international talents, scouting NFL players, The Rock, Hollywood and more.

Shane McMahon will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for tonight’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

The dark match after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Uncasville, CT saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and Luke Harper defeat Baron Corbin and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt when Ambrose pinned Corbin.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related