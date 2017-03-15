Update on the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title Situation (Video)

Share this article:

0 votes

As noted, there was controversy surrounding Alberto El Patron’s Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title win over Bobby Lashley last week. Impact released the video seen above with Patron meeting with Impact officials about what happened last week. Bruce Prichard asks Patron to relinquish the title back to Lashley and he eventually does.

Patron said he wanted a rematch before handing the title over but he was told that the rematch would be left up to Lashley and that Patron would have to ask Lashley. Patron left the title on the table and stormed out of the room, saying he will demand a rematch from Lashley.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related