Updated Card for WrestleMania 33 After This Week’s RAW

A Triple Threat with Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley has been announced for WrestleMania 33 next month in Orlando.
No word yet on if Nia Jax will be added to the match to make it a Fatal 4 Way. We’ve noted how the plan was for Nia, Sasha, Charlotte and Bayley to compete in a Fatal 4 Way in Orlando. Nia was nowhere to be seen on tonight’s RAW when the Triple Threat was made.
Also now official for WrestleMania 33 is Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton or AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
