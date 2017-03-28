The Usos and Others Added to WrestleMania 33 Battle Royal, Updated Card for Sunday

It appears SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will not be defending their titles at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday in Orlando. There are rumors and speculation on a possible surprise match for The Usos but as of tonight, they have not been announced for a title defense.
Both Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were announced for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s SmackDown. Other names now confirmed for the match, which will take place during hour 2 of the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show, are Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s big event from Camping World Stadium:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
