Video from Goldberg’s First Shoot as Champion, RAW Attendance, WWE Main Event Matches

- Below is video from Bill Goldberg’s first photo shoot as WWE Universal Champion:
- Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 13,135 fans in attendance for last night’s WWE RAW in Chicago.
-
WWE taped the following matches last night in Chicago for this week’s Main Event episode:
-
Jinder Mahal vs. Curtis Axel
-
Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese and Noam Dar
