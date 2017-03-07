Video from Goldberg’s First Shoot as Champion, RAW Attendance, WWE Main Event Matches

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is video from Bill Goldberg’s first photo shoot as WWE Universal Champion:

Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 13,135 fans in attendance for last night’s WWE RAW in Chicago.

WWE taped the following matches last night in Chicago for this week’s Main Event episode:

Jinder Mahal vs. Curtis Axel

Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese and Noam Dar

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related