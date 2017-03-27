Video from Nikki Bella Photo Shoot, Eva Marie Celebrating Sobriety, Dana Brooke Update

  • Below is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella’s recent WWE photo shoot:

  • Dana Brooke worked her first babyface match at Friday’s WWE live event in Montreal. She teamed with Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley to defeat Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Charlotte Flair. No word yet on what WWE has planned for Dana following her turn on Charlotte but there have been rumors of a push.

  • Eva Marie celebrated 4 years of sobriety from alcohol this past week. She talks about her journey in this new video blog and Instagram post:

