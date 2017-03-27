Video from Nikki Bella Photo Shoot, Eva Marie Celebrating Sobriety, Dana Brooke Update

- Below is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella’s recent WWE photo shoot:
- Dana Brooke worked her first babyface match at Friday’s WWE live event in Montreal. She teamed with Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley to defeat Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Charlotte Flair. No word yet on what WWE has planned for Dana following her turn on Charlotte but there have been rumors of a push.
Eva Marie celebrated 4 years of sobriety from alcohol this past week. She talks about her journey in this new video blog and Instagram post:
So #Grateful and #Blessed beyond my wildest dreams! Today I reflect on how far I have come🙏🏼 it definitely has not been easy and has been filed with a whole lot of trials and tribulations! – Today marks my 4 YEAR BIRTHDAY🎉and I could not have done it without my higher power #GOD , My anchor and rock Jonathan, My families constant loving support, my friends, Mo, and to everyone who has stuck by my side through it all. I am truly humbled today by all of your support and most importantly you never stopped believing in me. Like we say #OneDayAtATime 🙌🙏 #HeresToAnotherOne #GODIsGOOD
