Videos: WWE’s “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” Parody Series with John Cena and Others

Share this article:

0 votes

For those who missed them, below are the first 4 episodes of WWE parody “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” with John Cena, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Rusev, Lana, Cesaro and other WWE Superstars:

Episode 1: Southpaw Regional Wrestling is finally unleashed

Episode 2: The ballad of Big Bart and his chickens

Episode 3: The man who blinded Tex Ferguson

Episode 4: The death of Southpaw

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related