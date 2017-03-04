Viewership for This Week’s TNA Impact Wrestling Up, “Impact In 60” Video

Share this article:

0 votes

This week’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Jade vs. Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing match plus Josh Barnett vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event, drew 293,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 275,000 viewers.

You can see this week’s “Impact In :60” video above.

This week’s show ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #133.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related