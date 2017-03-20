Vince McMahon Congratulates Xavier Woods, Golfing During WrestleMania Weekend, Chinese Recruits

- WWE posted this video of their Chinese recruits testing the authenticity of a local Chinese food restaurant in Orlando:
- As noted, Xavier Woods recently celebrated 1 million subscribers to his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel by posting a video with Stephanie McMahon. Vince McMahon congratulated Woods with the following tweet. Woods replied and asked the WWE Chairman about making a future appearance.
New Day Rocks. Congrats to @XavierWoodsPhD and @UpUpDwnDwn! pic.twitter.com/bW3YIOiZUg
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 17, 2017
Thanks for the congrats! Everyone still wants to see you on the show 😏 maybe one day🤔 https://t.co/IA1CBqYBag
— Austin Creed @ SXSW (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 17, 2017
- Fans can golf with WWE Superstars during WrestleMania 33 for just $2500 for a four-person team. The WrestleMania 33 Golf Tournament will benefit the Parramore Kidz Zone. Details are in this ad from Darren Young:
