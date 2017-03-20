Vince McMahon Congratulates Xavier Woods, Golfing During WrestleMania Weekend, Chinese Recruits

  • WWE posted this video of their Chinese recruits testing the authenticity of a local Chinese food restaurant in Orlando:

  • As noted, Xavier Woods recently celebrated 1 million subscribers to his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel by posting a video with Stephanie McMahon. Vince McMahon congratulated Woods with the following tweet. Woods replied and asked the WWE Chairman about making a future appearance.

  • Fans can golf with WWE Superstars during WrestleMania 33 for just $2500 for a four-person team. The WrestleMania 33 Golf Tournament will benefit the Parramore Kidz Zone. Details are in this ad from Darren Young:

THIS JUST IN! March 31st at 9am at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club 🏌 #wrestlemania

A post shared by Darren Young aka Freddie (@fredarren) on

